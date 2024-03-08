Jaws Movie Memorabilia Fetches Stunning Price on Antiques Roadshow

In a surprising turn of events on PBS's Antiques Roadshow, a guest presented a clapper board from the iconic film set of Jaws, leading to an unexpected valuation. The item, accompanied by Polaroid images of her father with the mechanical shark known as Bruce, was revealed to have been a gift from a member of the camera crew to her father, who worked in transportation for various New England film sets in the 1970s.

Discovery of the Artifact

The guest shared the heartwarming backstory of how her father came into possession of the clapper board. His connection with the camera crew, due to his role in driving cast and set pieces around, culminated in this unique piece of movie history becoming part of their family. The Polaroid photos added a personal touch, immortalizing her father's involvement in one of cinema's most thrilling productions.

An Exceeding Rarity

Experts on the show were quick to note the item's exceptional rarity and its direct link to the Jaws movie, a film that has captivated audiences since its release in 1975. The clapper board, used in the making of Steven Spielberg's blockbuster, was not only a piece of movie memorabilia but also a fragment of film history, witnessing the creation of scenes that would become iconic in the world of cinema.

Valuation and Impact

The climactic moment came when the item was given a hefty price tag, underscoring the immense value of authentic, well-documented movie memorabilia. This episode of Antiques Roadshow highlighted the ever-growing interest in collecting and preserving items from the film industry, especially those with a significant cultural impact like Jaws. It also underscored the emotional and historical worth of such pieces, beyond their monetary value.

The revelation of the clapper board's value on Antiques Roadshow not only thrilled the guest but also emphasized the lasting legacy of Jaws. This appraisal serves as a reminder of the film's enduring influence and the fascinating stories that can be found behind the scenes. As collectors and cinema enthusiasts continue to cherish these tangible connections to cinematic history, the market for rare memorabilia like this clapper board remains vibrant, promising further exciting discoveries.