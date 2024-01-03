Jason Wolfe Buys Historic North Park Property, Plans to Retain Current Use

Jason Wolfe, the renowned CEO of The Wolfe Companies, has acquired a significant 41-acre parcel of land in McCandless, previously held by Joy Irwin and her family for over a century. This acquisition, known to many locals as the “gateway into North Park,” has brought about a wave of relief among the community, particularly among the business owners who call the property home.

Businesses Safe, For Now

The property houses a variety of businesses, including Chub’s Place Restaurant, GFC Wellness Center, and Tomato Pie Cafe, along with the well-known North Park Batting Range Inc. The community had been in a state of unease, with concerns lingering about the potential redevelopment of the property into town homes, altering its historic charm and uprooting the existing businesses. However, Wolfe’s intent to maintain the property’s current use has allayed these fears.

Local business owners like Angel Iannelli and Rico Lorenzini, who were uncertain about the future of their establishments, have welcomed Wolfe’s decision. The purchase agreement includes the continuation of leasing to existing businesses, providing them with much-needed assurance about their immediate future.

One-Year Leases and Future Plans

The leases, however, are currently set for one year. Wolfe, while expressing his desire to keep the businesses in place, concedes that future redevelopment is an inevitability. He emphasizes that his focus, for now, is on preserving the property’s current use and providing stability to the present tenants.

McCandless Officials’ Statement

In response to the sale, McCandless officials have maintained a hands-off stance. They have stated that the town has not been involved in the private sale and has not received any applications for land development or building permits for the property. This suggests that any major changes to the property’s use are not imminent, providing additional assurance to the local businesses and residents.