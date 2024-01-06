Jason Sitte Named New Area Director of Sales and Catering for Noble House Mountain Resorts

Jason Sitte, a seasoned hospitality professional, has been appointed as the new Area Director of Sales and Catering for Hotel Terra Jackson Hole and Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, both exceptional properties under the Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio. In this significant role, Sitte will be responsible for overseeing revenue generation for the two mountain resorts, including the management of catering and on-property food and beverage sales.

Decade-Long Journey to Noble House

Tracing back his journey, Sitte’s hospitality career took off over a decade ago at The Commons, another notable property of Noble House. His relentless hard work and innate talent for sales and marketing propelled him to the position of Director of Sales and Marketing at the property. This decade-long experience paved the way for Sitte to work with renowned resorts, including esteemed names like Hilton and Loews Hotels & Co.

A Wealth of Experience Returns to Noble House

With his return to Noble House, Sitte brings along a treasury of experience to the Jackson Hole resorts. His appointment is a testimony to Noble House’s commitment to fostering industry talent and enhancing guest experiences through skilled professionals. The Milwaukee-native, currently residing in Minneapolis with his family, expressed his enthusiasm to leverage his experience and passion to drive success at the resorts.

Dividing Time Between Teton Village and Minneapolis

In his new role, Sitte will divide his time between Teton Village, the location of the resorts, and Minneapolis, where he lives with his wife and four children. This arrangement exemplifies Sitte’s commitment to his professional and personal life, demonstrating the balance he strikes between his career and family.