Travel & Tourism

Jason Momoa Embraces Nomadic Lifestyle Ahead of New Reality Series and Minecraft Film

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Jason Momoa Embraces Nomadic Lifestyle Ahead of New Reality Series and Minecraft Film

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has recently disclosed that he has adopted a nomadic lifestyle, living on the road as he travels across the United States. The actor shed light on his way of life during an interview with ET while discussing his upcoming reality series ‘On The Roam.’

‘On The Roam’ – A Journey Into Craftsmanship

The reality series, set to premiere on January 18, will air on Max, a rebranded version of HBO Max. The show documents Momoa’s travels across the country, where he engages with artisans, learns about their craft, and delves into the essence of their art. The 44-year-old actor has expressed a deep passion for handcrafted art and intends to support charitable causes through the auction of unique items created by the artisans he encounters during his journey.

Momoa’s Lifestyle Shift Follows Divorce Settlement

This revelation of Momoa’s nomadic lifestyle comes in the wake of his finalized divorce from Lisa Bonet. The former couple, who share two children, Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, has agreed on joint custody and decided to waive the right to seek spousal support. Despite the personal upheaval, Momoa seems to have found solace and inspiration in his travels and interactions with people of diverse cultures and talents.

From Nomadic Living to Filming ‘Minecraft’

Amidst this lifestyle transition, Momoa is also looking forward to his next cinematic venture. The actor is set to travel to New Zealand to begin filming the Minecraft movie. Directed by Jared Hess, the film promises to be another exciting chapter in Momoa’s diverse and evolving career.

Travel & Tourism United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

