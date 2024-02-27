Jason Markk Achieves B Corp Certification, Pioneering Sustainability in Shoe Care Industry

Jason Markk, a renowned leader in the shoe and garment care sector, has recently been honored with a B Corp Certification, a prestigious acknowledgment that highlights the company's steadfast commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices. This notable achievement positions Jason Markk among a global network of over 8,000 purpose-driven companies across 95 countries, all dedicated to making a positive impact on stakeholders and the environment.

Commitment to Sustainability

At the heart of Jason Markk's mission is a profound dedication to environmental stewardship and ethical business operations. The company's B Corp Scorecard, publicly available on bcorporation.net, showcases its ambitious goals, including the removal of harmful chemicals from its products and the certification of 90% of its formulas as biodegradable, USDA Bio-based, or EPA Safer Choice by the end of the year. This commitment underscores the company's proactive approach to not only meet but exceed industry standards for sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The Rigorous Certification Process

The B Corp Certification process, overseen by B Lab, is known for its rigorous standards, requiring companies to achieve a score of at least 80 on the B Impact Assessment—significantly higher than the average business score of 50.9. This comprehensive assessment evaluates a company's impact on workers, customers, community, and the environment. Jason Markk's successful certification is a testament to its unwavering commitment to these values, further exemplified by founder Jason Angsuvarn's emphasis on a culture of care that promotes the longevity of products, reduces waste, and champions sustainability.

Looking Toward the Future

The attainment of B Corp Certification is not merely a milestone for Jason Markk but a stepping stone to greater achievements in social and environmental standards. The certification ensures transparency, legal accountability, and sets a framework for continuous improvement. It marks the beginning of an ongoing journey towards enhancing the company's positive impact on the world. As Jason Markk joins the ranks of certified B Corporations, it not only reinforces the brand's commitment to its core values but also signals to customers and the industry at large that sustainability and ethical practices are integral to the company's identity and future endeavors.