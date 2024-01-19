Jason Liberty Takes Helm as CLIA Chairman, Sets Course for Sustainable Cruise Industry

Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, has been appointed the new Chairman of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), succeeding Pierfrancesco Vago, the CEO of MSC Cruises. As the leader of Royal Caribbean Group, Liberty has been lauded for his strategic leadership and has been instrumental in the launch of the Icon-class cruise ships. His commitment to making the cruise industry a net-zero carbon producer by 2050 is also noteworthy.

Leadership Transition Amidst Surge in Demand

Liberty's appointment comes at a time when the cruise industry is witnessing a significant surge in demand post-pandemic. The industry is forecasted to reach 106% of 2019 levels in 2023, with approximately 31.5 million passengers, and about 35 million passengers in 2024. Liberty has played a pivotal role in the post-pandemic recovery and growth of Royal Caribbean Group, overseeing the operations of 60 ships and introducing new cruise ships under multiple cruise lines within the group.

Focus on Decarbonization and Sustainable Growth

Under Liberty's leadership, the cruise industry is focusing on decarbonization and sustainable growth. CLIA member lines have set sustainability goals and are embracing new technologies and innovations. CLIA, representing 95% of the world's ocean-going cruise lines, provides a unified voice for the global cruise line industry.

Liberty's Agenda as CLIA Chairman

In his new role as the Chairman of CLIA, Liberty will focus on strategic leadership, policymaker engagement, and guiding the industry's sustainability initiatives, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. His leadership is expected to further position cruise vacations as an accessible and responsible option for today's travelers, aligning with the industry's ambitious sustainability initiatives.