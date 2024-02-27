Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Tour 2024: A Family Affair with Jager Henry

Rock and roll fans, mark your calendars! Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening is hitting the road from April 16th in Montreal to May 3rd in Portland, Oregon. This tour promises an electrifying journey through Led Zeppelin's legendary catalog, with a special twist: Jason's son, Jager Henry, will be joining the lineup, making it a unique family affair. Pre-sale tickets are available starting February 29th, with general sales kicking off on March 1st.

Advertisment

Rock Legacy Continues with Family Twist

Jason Bonham, the son of Led Zeppelin's iconic drummer John Bonham, has been keeping the band's spirit alive through his tribute performances. This year's tour, however, takes on a new dimension as he welcomes his son, Jager Henry, to the stage. Fans can anticipate a mix of Zeppelin's biggest hits and deep tracks, performed by Bonham and his band, which has previously included talents such as James Dylan, Jimmy Sakurai, and Dorian Heartsong. The inclusion of Jager adds a personal touch to the tribute, bridging generations of rock enthusiasts.

Securing Your Spot at the Show

Advertisment

Tickets for this much-anticipated tour are available through Live Nation and Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning on February 29th using the code ENERGY. For those unable to snag tickets during the initial sale, StubHub offers a reliable alternative with their Fan Protect guarantee, ensuring that every purchase is 100% secure. Given the historical significance and the emotional depth of the performance, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their tickets.

A Busy Year Ahead for Bonham

In addition to the Led Zeppelin Evening tour, Jason Bonham has a packed schedule with his participation in Sammy Hagar's "Best of All Worlds" tour later in the summer. This back-to-back touring showcases Bonham's versatility and dedication to his craft. Fans of classic rock and live performances have a lot to look forward to in 2024, as these tours promise to bring the energy and soul of rock's golden era to contemporary audiences.

As Jason Bonham and his son, Jager Henry, prepare to embark on this memorable tour, fans are given a rare opportunity to witness the legacy of Led Zeppelin continue in a new, yet familiar form. This tour not only celebrates the timeless music of one of rock's most influential bands but also the familial bonds that music can strengthen and perpetuate. With each performance, the Bonhams are set to honor the past while creating new memories for fans across generations.