Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town' Sparks Debate on Artistic Expression and Social Responsibility

It was in May when Jason Aldean released 'Try That in a Small Town,' and the ripples it created reached further and deeper than any of his previous hits. The controversy wasn't just about the song's lyrics, which were perceived by some as a glorification of gun ownership and laden with racially insensitive undertones. The accompanying music video, featuring the Maury County Courthouse – the site of a horrific 1927 lynching – added fuel to the fire, drawing widespread criticism and accusations of racism. Yet, Aldean, along with songwriters Kelly Lovelace, Kurt Allison, Neil Thrasher, and Tully Kennedy, stood firm in their defense, pointing to a misunderstood message of standing against perceived wrongs.

Advertisment

The Controversy and Its Cultural Impact

The backlash was swift and unforgiving, with many pointing out how the visual elements of the music video seemed to play into a narrative that many found disturbing. Critics argued that the setting and imagery evoked a painful history of racial violence in America, questioning the decision to use such a loaded symbol in the video. In an interview with American Songwriter, the team behind 'Try That in a Small Town' emphasized their intention was never to incite negativity or racism but to advocate for addressing issues directly and standing up for what's right. Despite the controversy, the song soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, highlighting a polarized response from the public.

Artistic Expression vs. Social Responsibility

Advertisment

The debate surrounding 'Try That in a Small Town' brings to the forefront the age-old question of where the line between artistic expression and social responsibility lies. Aldean's assertion that the song represented a pivotal moment in his career to release music with a deeper message, rather than just aiming for commercial success, speaks to the complexity of navigating public perception while staying true to one's artistic vision. The songwriters' defense of their work, as outlined in their interview, underscores the delicate balance artists must maintain in a society that is increasingly vigilant about the implications of creative content.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Controversial Art

As the dust settles on the initial outcry, the conversation around 'Try That in a Small Town' continues to evolve. The controversy has sparked a broader dialogue about the responsibilities of artists in addressing social issues through their work, and the potential for music to both reflect and shape societal values. Despite the backlash, the team behind the song maintains that their message was one of advocating for positive change. This stance raises important questions about the role of artists in navigating contentious social territories and the power of music to challenge, confront, or potentially reinforce societal divisions.

In the end, 'Try That in a Small Town' may be remembered not just for its contentious debut but for the conversation it ignited about the intersection of art, culture, and social responsibility. As we move forward, the challenge for artists like Jason Aldean and others will be to find that elusive balance between expressing their truth and acknowledging the broader impact of their artistic choices.