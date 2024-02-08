Jasmine Rice LaBeija to Star as Hillary Clinton in Off-Broadway Musical 'Five: The Parody Musical'

In a riveting blend of politics and performance, Jasmine Rice LaBeija is set to redefine the stage as Hillary Clinton in the upcoming Off-Broadway musical 'Five: The Parody Musical'. The show, a satirical take on the women associated with the 45th president of the United States, will run from February 15 to March 10 at Theater 555.

A Stage Set for Satire

The production, penned by Shimmy Braun and Moshiel Newman Daphna, is a cheeky exploration of the lives of the women who have been part of Donald Trump's orbit. With music and lyrics by Billy Recce, 'Five' promises a theatrical experience that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking.

Under the direction and choreography of Jen Wineman, the musical is poised to deliver a performance that is both engaging and insightful. The creative team includes Terence 'T' Odonkor, responsible for orchestrations and arrangements, and Lena Gabrielle, providing music supervision.

A Drag Performer in the Spotlight

Jasmine Rice LaBeija, a renowned drag performer, will be stepping into the shoes of Hillary Clinton, the former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, and Trump's 2016 presidential election rival. This casting choice adds an intriguing layer to the production, blending the worlds of politics and drag in a way that is both bold and innovative.

LaBeija will be joined by a talented cast, including Anyae Anasia as Ivana Trump, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez as Marla Maples, Jaime Lyn Beatty as Melania Trump, Gabi Garcia as Stormy Daniels, and Hannah Bonnett as Ivanka Trump.

Design and Direction: The Unseen Heroes

The production's design elements are equally noteworthy. David Goldstein will oversee set design, while Florence D'Lee will handle costumes. Marie Yokoyama is responsible for lighting design, UptownWorks for sound design, and Brendan McCann for props design.

As the curtains rise on 'Five: The Parody Musical', audiences can expect a theatrical experience that is not only entertaining but also offers a unique perspective on the women who have played significant roles in the political landscape.

With Jasmine Rice LaBeija's portrayal of Hillary Clinton at its core, 'Five' promises to be a musical that resonates deeply with its audience, offering a satirical take on recent political history while highlighting the power of performance and the art of drag.

As the production prepares to take the stage at Theater 555 from February 15 to March 10, anticipation is building for what promises to be a truly unforgettable theatrical experience.