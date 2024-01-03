en English
Jasmine Pineda’s Secret Unveiled in Upcoming 90 Day Fiancé Episode

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
In the forthcoming episode of the reality TV series, 90 Day Fiancé season 10, contestant Jasmine Pineda is set to unveil a substantial secret to her partner, Gino Palazzolo. The clandestine matter alludes to potential infidelity or some form of perfidy on Jasmine’s part.

Suspicions Surrounding Jasmine’s Actions

Throughout their relationship, Jasmine’s deeds have engendered doubts, encompassing her historical murky conduct and questionable assertions. It is conjectured that Jasmine’s imminent disclosure might be tied to financial aid she obtained from an ex-boyfriend for cosmetic surgery, a fact she has not yet confessed to Gino.

A Second Proposal Amid Uncertainty

In the midst of the lurking enigma, Gino presents Jasmine with a second marriage proposal, accompanied by a new ring. The motives behind this act, however, remain shrouded in mystery. As 90 Day Fiancé progresses, viewers are left pondering the effect of this impending revelation on their already volatile relationship.

90 Day Fiancé is a reality television series that traces the journeys of couples on K-1 visas in the United States, granting them a 90-day period to tie the knot before the visa expires. The show is scheduled every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

