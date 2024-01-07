en English
Business

Jarryd Israel Promoted to EVP and CCO of Security National Bank

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Jarryd Israel Promoted to EVP and CCO of Security National Bank

Security National Bank has made a significant leadership transition, announcing the promotion of Jarryd Israel to the positions of executive vice president (EVP) and chief credit officer (CCO). In this new role, Israel is set to oversee the bank’s team of credit professionals who are tasked with vital responsibilities such as underwriting, lending administration, and portfolio management.

A Strong Background in Credit Administration

Israel brings with him a robust background in credit administration, fortified by 14 years of experience in the field. His educational qualifications include a Juris Doctorate specializing in banking and commercial law from the prestigious University of Nebraska College of Law, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas. His academic prowess is further highlighted by his attendance at the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado.

Leadership Transition and Commendation

The promotion of Israel is part of a well-planned leadership transition. He takes over the reins from Vince Pille, who has served the bank for an impressive 32 years and will now assume the role of EVP of credit administration. Pille’s tenure is marked by his significant contributions to maintaining the bank’s credit profile and fostering a high-quality credit administration team. These efforts have resulted in low loan losses and a strong credit portfolio, which stand testament to his leadership skills.

Security National Bank: A Beacon of Financial Strength

Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., Security National Bank is recognized for its financial strength and stability by esteemed entities like BauerFinancial and IDC Financial. BauerFinancial has bestowed upon it a Top (5-Star) Rating for 63 consecutive quarters, while IDC Financial rates it as ‘Superior.’ The bank, which manages nearly $1.6 billion in assets and over $2.0 billion in assets under management in its trust and wealth management division, operates nine full-service locations across the Midwest. It has been extending a variety of financial services for nearly 60 years, reflecting its commitment to serving the community.

Business United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

