Jared Leto Embraces Jesus Comparisons, Jokes at iHeart Radio Awards: 'He's a Classic'

Jared Leto, known for his eclectic roles and distinctive looks, recently shared his thoughts on being compared to historical and pop culture figures, including Jesus and Scott Disick. During the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Leto expressed amusement at the comparisons, highlighting a humorous incident involving a Brazilian grandmother who mistook his photo for Jesus. The actor, embracing the joke, remarked, 'It could be worse,' showcasing his lighthearted take on the situation.

From Memes to Music Tours

Amidst the social media buzz, Leto is not just making headlines for his resemblance to iconic figures but also for his music. The actor and musician discussed the exhilarating experience of returning to live performances with his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, as part of their Seasons world tour. Reflecting on recent shows, he described the audience's energy as 'on fire' and expressed excitement about the new songs' reception on stage. Leto's dual career in acting and music continues to captivate fans worldwide, proving his versatility and appeal across entertainment domains.

Simultaneous Projects: Acting and Touring

In addition to his music tour, Leto is also busy with his acting career, juggling filming for the upcoming movie 'Tron: Ares' with his touring schedule. This balancing act underscores Leto's dedication to his craft, whether on stage or on set. His involvement in 'Tron: Ares,' a sequel to the 'Tron' series, highlights his continuous impact on the entertainment industry, bridging the worlds of music and cinema.

A Year of Surprises and Milestones

2023 is shaping up to be a significant year for Leto, marked by memorable performances, unexpected appearances, and continued artistic exploration. His humorous take on the comparisons to Jesus and Scott Disick, combined with his enthusiasm for live music and acting, illustrate Leto's unique place in the entertainment landscape. As he embarks on the largest and 'craziest' tour with Thirty Seconds to Mars, fans can anticipate more surprises and milestones from the multifaceted artist.