Japanese Casual Dining Giant Pepper Lunch Eyes North American Expansion

Pepper Lunch, the Japanese casual dining giant, is making strategic moves to expand its imprint in North America with an ambitious plan to open 100 locations by 2026. The brand has a reputation for its Do-It-Yourself teppanyaki, served quickly and affordably, with over 500 outlets spread across 15 countries, signifying its global success.

Pepper Lunch Partners with Gemba Partners for Utah Expansion

As part of its North American expansion strategy, Pepper Lunch has recently penned a development agreement with Gemba Partners. This collaboration aims to launch five new restaurants in Utah over the next three years, marking a significant step in the brand's U.S. growth. The first Utah location is set to open its doors to customers at the end of 2024.

Gemba Partners is a seasoned player in the hospitality industry, led by Utah residents Charles and Catherine Johnson. The duo has an extensive portfolio in the restaurant and hotel industry, including notable brands like PF Chang's, strengthening the prospects of this partnership.

Pepper Lunch: A Unique Dining Experience

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch has carved a niche for itself in the fast-casual dining segment. What sets it apart is the unique dining experience it offers. Patrons get to play chef, cooking their meals on patented hot iron plates, a concept that has garnered immense popularity.

Staying true to its fast-casual tag, Pepper Lunch ensures that meals priced under $20 are served in less than 20 minutes. This quick and affordable service, coupled with quality food, has been a key driver of its global success.

Strategic Franchise Growth in the United States

Pepper Lunch's expansion plan is a strategic move to grow its franchise through partnerships with experienced players in the U.S. The collaboration with Gemba Partners is part of this strategy, aimed at leveraging their extensive experience in the restaurant and hotel industry to facilitate Pepper Lunch’s growth in the country.