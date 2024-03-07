Bsize/BoT US Inc. Launches BoT Talk in US to Enhance Child Safety

Bsize/BoT US Inc., a frontrunner in child monitoring GPS technology from Japan, has officially entered the US market, aiming to enhance child safety with its acclaimed product, BoT Talk. This move comes as a response to the escalating concern over child safety in the United States, where the number of missing children incidents remains alarmingly high. Bsize's decision to offer its services stateside is informed by comprehensive pilot experiments conducted since February 2023, aiming to customize their offerings to meet local needs while leveraging their success and technological advancements from Japan.

Challenges in Child Safety in the United States

The United States faces significant challenges in ensuring the safety of its youngest citizens, with approximately 28,000 children reported missing in 2022 alone. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated these challenges, leading to increased incidents and accidents among children due to shortages of school bus drivers and police officers, as well as frequent temporary school closures. Bsize/BoT US Inc. conducted pilot experiments to understand these unique challenges and adapt their services accordingly. These efforts highlighted the need for reliable child monitoring solutions that offer real-time location tracking and voice messaging without exposing children to the potential dangers of internet access at a young age.

Introducing BoT Talk: A Revolution in Child Safety

BoT Talk, an innovative AI monitoring communicator developed by Bsize, is designed to offer peace of mind to parents through real-time location tracking and voice messaging. This device, which has garnered several design awards including the Good Design Award Best 100, is crafted with a focus on durability, waterproofness, and user-friendliness. Its launch in the United States is particularly timely, providing an affordable and reliable solution for parents concerned about their children's safety. BoT Talk's success in Japan, coupled with positive feedback from early users in the US, underscores the potential for this technology to make a significant impact on child safety on a global scale.

Pre-sales and SXSW 2024 Exhibition

In a strategic move to introduce BoT Talk to the American market, Bsize will be participating in the SXSW Creative Industries Expo in Austin, Texas, from March 10-13, 2024. This event will serve as a platform for Bsize to showcase BoT Talk and engage with potential customers and partners. Additionally, the company has announced pre-sales of BoT Talk through crowdfunding, offering early bird discounts of up to 50%. This initiative not only allows American consumers to access this cutting-edge technology ahead of its general release but also demonstrates Bsize's commitment to addressing child safety challenges in the United States.