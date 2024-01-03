en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover

As we step into the New Year, a significant percentage of the global workforce is poised to seize new job opportunities. A survey by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveals that 28% of employees from eight different countries do not see themselves remaining with their current employer beyond a year. This trend has far-reaching implications, particularly in regions with record low unemployment rates, where job vacancies outstrip the number of job seekers.

The January Job Surge

January is regarded as an opportune time for job hunting, with both job seekers and hiring managers kicking off the year with renewed vigor. Job boards report an influx of applications, particularly on the first Tuesday of the first full business week in January, often resulting in a 15-20 percent surge in job applications during the month. This is not merely happenstance. The surge aligns with companies’ annual hiring strategies, leading to an abundance of job opportunities.

A Shift in Job Seeker Priorities

However, a survey commissioned by Express Employment Professionals indicates a shift in job seeker priorities. While career advancement remains crucial, many job seekers prioritize personal fulfillment and work/life balance. An impressive 83% of respondents said that meaningful work was more important than a high-level job title, with 80% valuing work/life balance over corporate ladder ascension. It’s worth noting that although 55% of hiring managers view unfavorably employees with no desire to advance, 89% concur that content employees contribute significantly to a company’s success.

Preparation for Job Hunting

With job hunting season upon us, Niche Recruitment offers four key tips for potential job seekers: understand your non-negotiables, update your CV and LinkedIn profile, stay abreast of industry trends, and build connections with specialized recruiters. These tips are designed to empower individuals to navigate the job market effectively and to find roles that align with their career aspirations and personal goals.

The Consequences of High Staff Turnover

BCG’s Managing Director and Senior Partner, Deborah Lovich, highlights the consequences of high staff turnover, which can negatively impact morale, performance, and a company’s financial health. With labor shortages affecting operations and businesses struggling to find sufficient staff to maintain regular operations or meet service standards, Lovich calls for a fundamental shift in the employer-employee relationship, urging companies to reevaluate their workforce approach and take immediate action to safeguard their interests.

0
Business Job United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

C4X Discovery Holdings Receives $11 Million Payment from AstraZeneca in Major Milestone

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mackie's of Scotland Sees Sweet Success with a 15% Increase in Turnover

By Nitish Verma

Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain 'Good Landlords'

By BNN Correspondents

Birmingham Airport Witnesses Resurgence in Corporate Travel, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels

By BNN Correspondents

MFIC and FG Announce Pricing of New Exchange-Traded Notes ...
@Business · 42 seconds
MFIC and FG Announce Pricing of New Exchange-Traded Notes ...
heart comment 0
The Rising IT Channel Business in India: A Look into CRN India’s Partner Growth Forum

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Rising IT Channel Business in India: A Look into CRN India's Partner Growth Forum
CRN India and Model N Championing the Growth of IT Channel Business

By Rafia Tasleem

CRN India and Model N Championing the Growth of IT Channel Business
Epiroc AB to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 24

By Waqas Arain

Epiroc AB to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 24
Capara Holding Embarks on Global Expansion with New Production Cooperation in Turkey

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Capara Holding Embarks on Global Expansion with New Production Cooperation in Turkey
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Minister Criticizes US Over Gaza Exodus Proposal
16 seconds
Israeli Minister Criticizes US Over Gaza Exodus Proposal
Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain 'Good Landlords'
41 seconds
Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain 'Good Landlords'
Trends in Pediatric Neuroblastoma and Brain Tumors in Japan
43 seconds
Trends in Pediatric Neuroblastoma and Brain Tumors in Japan
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
1 min
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
1 min
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
1 min
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
1 min
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
3 mins
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
4 mins
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
30 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
34 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app