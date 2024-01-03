January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover

As we step into the New Year, a significant percentage of the global workforce is poised to seize new job opportunities. A survey by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveals that 28% of employees from eight different countries do not see themselves remaining with their current employer beyond a year. This trend has far-reaching implications, particularly in regions with record low unemployment rates, where job vacancies outstrip the number of job seekers.

The January Job Surge

January is regarded as an opportune time for job hunting, with both job seekers and hiring managers kicking off the year with renewed vigor. Job boards report an influx of applications, particularly on the first Tuesday of the first full business week in January, often resulting in a 15-20 percent surge in job applications during the month. This is not merely happenstance. The surge aligns with companies’ annual hiring strategies, leading to an abundance of job opportunities.

A Shift in Job Seeker Priorities

However, a survey commissioned by Express Employment Professionals indicates a shift in job seeker priorities. While career advancement remains crucial, many job seekers prioritize personal fulfillment and work/life balance. An impressive 83% of respondents said that meaningful work was more important than a high-level job title, with 80% valuing work/life balance over corporate ladder ascension. It’s worth noting that although 55% of hiring managers view unfavorably employees with no desire to advance, 89% concur that content employees contribute significantly to a company’s success.

Preparation for Job Hunting

With job hunting season upon us, Niche Recruitment offers four key tips for potential job seekers: understand your non-negotiables, update your CV and LinkedIn profile, stay abreast of industry trends, and build connections with specialized recruiters. These tips are designed to empower individuals to navigate the job market effectively and to find roles that align with their career aspirations and personal goals.

The Consequences of High Staff Turnover

BCG’s Managing Director and Senior Partner, Deborah Lovich, highlights the consequences of high staff turnover, which can negatively impact morale, performance, and a company’s financial health. With labor shortages affecting operations and businesses struggling to find sufficient staff to maintain regular operations or meet service standards, Lovich calls for a fundamental shift in the employer-employee relationship, urging companies to reevaluate their workforce approach and take immediate action to safeguard their interests.