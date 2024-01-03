en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

January Home and Garden Events: From Pruning Webinars to Fungi Workshops

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
January Home and Garden Events: From Pruning Webinars to Fungi Workshops

The new year ushers in a flurry of home and garden events, offering a diverse range of activities for enthusiasts in horticulture, nature, and homebuying. From webinars on winter fruit tree pruning to in-depth explorations of fungi, these events are designed to educate, engage, and enrich the lives of participants.

Winter Fruit Tree Pruning Webinar

On January 9, the Mountain View Library will host a webinar led by UC Master Gardener, Allen Buchinski. The seminar will divulge techniques for producing the best fruit during the winter season, offering participants a chance to gain insights from an experienced gardener.

Fun with Fungus Workshop

In a two-part series that will span January 13, 20, 27, February 3, and 17, Hidden Villa in Los Altos Hills will be offering a unique workshop on fungi. Participants will learn to identify, collect, and understand various types of fungi, with the event also including field explorations to further deepen their knowledge.

Gamble Garden Guided Tour and Gas Safety Check

January 16 will see a guided tour at Gamble Garden in Palo Alto, where visitors can explore the historic gardens while learning about water conservation and irrigation methods. In addition, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) is offering free in-home safety checks of gas appliances. This initiative aims to ensure these appliances are operating safely and prevent potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

Plant Names Hiking Event and Succulent Open House

On January 20, a hike at Thornewood Preserve will offer enthusiasts a chance to delve into the significance of plant names. The same day, Martial Cottle Park in San Jose will host a succulent open house and plant sale, providing a fantastic opportunity for plant lovers to expand their collections.

First Time Homebuyers Webinar

Stanford Federal Credit Union will host a webinar for first-time homebuyers on February 13. This online session will cover the homebuying process and various financing options, providing a comprehensive guide for those looking to purchase their first home.

0
United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago

By Salman Khan

Alexandria Fire Sparks Road Closure and Public Advisory

By Safak Costu

Coventry Builder Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Loans

By Waqas Arain

Mystery Shrouds New Year's Eve Death in Montgomery County

By BNN Correspondents

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Tragic Train Collision in Camarillo ...
@Accidents · 4 mins
63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Tragic Train Collision in Camarillo ...
heart comment 0
Castle Rock Town Council Greenlights New Housing Development Amid Growth Surge

By Israel Ojoko

Castle Rock Town Council Greenlights New Housing Development Amid Growth Surge
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs

By Salman Khan

Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
El Paso Businesses Navigate Challenges Amid I-10 Widening West Project

By BNN Correspondents

El Paso Businesses Navigate Challenges Amid I-10 Widening West Project
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match

By Salman Khan

East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
14 seconds
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
16 seconds
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth's Finn Azaz
17 seconds
Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth's Finn Azaz
Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein
17 seconds
Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein
Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test
19 seconds
Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test
Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria's Development
21 seconds
Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria's Development
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Manager of Birmingham City Following Poor Results
2 mins
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Manager of Birmingham City Following Poor Results
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
4 mins
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
4 mins
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app