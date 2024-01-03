January Home and Garden Events: From Pruning Webinars to Fungi Workshops

The new year ushers in a flurry of home and garden events, offering a diverse range of activities for enthusiasts in horticulture, nature, and homebuying. From webinars on winter fruit tree pruning to in-depth explorations of fungi, these events are designed to educate, engage, and enrich the lives of participants.

Winter Fruit Tree Pruning Webinar

On January 9, the Mountain View Library will host a webinar led by UC Master Gardener, Allen Buchinski. The seminar will divulge techniques for producing the best fruit during the winter season, offering participants a chance to gain insights from an experienced gardener.

Fun with Fungus Workshop

In a two-part series that will span January 13, 20, 27, February 3, and 17, Hidden Villa in Los Altos Hills will be offering a unique workshop on fungi. Participants will learn to identify, collect, and understand various types of fungi, with the event also including field explorations to further deepen their knowledge.

Gamble Garden Guided Tour and Gas Safety Check

January 16 will see a guided tour at Gamble Garden in Palo Alto, where visitors can explore the historic gardens while learning about water conservation and irrigation methods. In addition, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) is offering free in-home safety checks of gas appliances. This initiative aims to ensure these appliances are operating safely and prevent potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

Plant Names Hiking Event and Succulent Open House

On January 20, a hike at Thornewood Preserve will offer enthusiasts a chance to delve into the significance of plant names. The same day, Martial Cottle Park in San Jose will host a succulent open house and plant sale, providing a fantastic opportunity for plant lovers to expand their collections.

First Time Homebuyers Webinar

Stanford Federal Credit Union will host a webinar for first-time homebuyers on February 13. This online session will cover the homebuying process and various financing options, providing a comprehensive guide for those looking to purchase their first home.