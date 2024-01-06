January 6th in Arkansas History: A Tale of Justice, Service, Independence, and Education

On January 6, 1924, a significant event in Arkansas’ judicial history unfolded. Two African American men, Spurgeon Ruck and William (“Son”) Bettis, were sentenced to death by electrocution for the murder of Mrs. Effie Latimer in Crawford County on December 28. The sentencing came after their separate trials, where Ruck was found guilty the previous afternoon and Bettis was found guilty on the day of sentencing. Adding to the complexity of the case, Johnnie Clay, a young African American who served as the state’s key witness during the trials, was informed that he is also under indictment for the same murder.

Change of Seasons in Service

Fifty years later, on January 6, 1974, a pair of dedicated women ended their long-standing service to the community. Sister Margaret Louise Dalton and Sister Hildegarde announced their retirement to the Motherhouse at Nazareth, Kentucky after serving for 35 and 28 years respectively at St. Vincent Infirmary in Arkansas. Before taking on the roles of ‘visitor sisters’ in 1967, they both held administrative positions at St. Vincent.

Advocacy for Independence

On January 6, 1999, the Little Rock Zoo supporters took a stand. Addressing the Little Rock Board of Directors, they urged for the creation of a separate department, a governing board, and an operations budget for the zoo. The supporters proposed that the zoo should be independent from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to resolve management conflicts. However, the board did not vote on the proposal due to a lack of public notice for citizen comment.

Academic Resistance

Fast forward to January 6, 2014, when the University of Arkansas at Little Rock faculty senate voted unanimously against the creation of a new online school, eVersity, by the UA System. This decision echoed a previous resolution by the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, which also opposed eVersity, stating it could undermine existing online programs at individual campuses.

These historical events of January 6th, although disparate in nature, reflect the dynamism of Arkansas’ societal, institutional, and academic fabric. Each event is a testament to the state’s enduring quest for justice, service, independence, and quality in education.