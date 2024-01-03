en English
Business

Janet Yellen’s Expected Chairmanship: A Turning Point for the Federal Reserve?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Janet Yellen's Expected Chairmanship: A Turning Point for the Federal Reserve?

In the wake of Janet Yellen’s anticipated confirmation as the chair of the Federal Reserve, the stage is set for a potential transformation of the institution. The appointment presents a timely opportunity to address economic inequality and implement much-needed progressive changes within the country’s central banking system.

Greider’s Criticism of the Federal Reserve

William Greider, a prominent correspondent for The Nation, has consistently highlighted the need for significant reforms at the Federal Reserve in his articles over the past decade. He has been particularly critical of former chairman Alan Greenspan’s policies, which he believes led to economic instability and significantly contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.

Greenspan’s approach was marked by partisanship, and a failure to recognize the real-world impacts of his right-wing ideology. This, according to Greider, resulted in a disparity in wealth and left the populace burdened with debt.

The Call for Restructuring the Fed

Post-crisis, Greider proposed a restructuring of the Federal Reserve to be more democratic, transparent, and focused on its core mission of promoting balanced economic growth. He suggested removing regulatory functions from the Fed, and establishing a new enforcement agency. In addition, Greider called for a reorganization of the Federal Reserve banks to concentrate on regional economies.

Moreover, Greider encouraged progressives to support the Fed’s stimulus efforts under chairman Ben Bernanke, along with offering ideas for directing funds to sectors in need, such as small businesses and infrastructure projects.

A New Era of Progressive Changes?

With Yellen’s expected chairmanship, there is a wealth of suggestions for taking the Federal Reserve in a more progressive direction. The selection of new governors by President Biden and the appointment of new presidents at several of the 12 regional Fed banks could indeed herald a new era of progressive changes within the institution.

Considering the terms of Fed governors in Washington serve fixed 14-year terms that are staggered, and a governor’s successor completes their term if they leave prematurely, the impact of these changes could be long-lasting. The anticipated confirmation of Janet Yellen as the chair of the Federal Reserve may prove to be a significant turning point in the institution’s trajectory and its approach towards economic stability and growth.

Business Economy United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

