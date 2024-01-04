en English
Obituary

Janet DeLorenzo, Veteran Television Professional, Passes Away at 63

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Janet DeLorenzo, Veteran Television Professional, Passes Away at 63

Veteran daily syndicated television professional, Janet (Langner) DeLorenzo, known for her significant contributions to the industry, has passed away at the age of 63 on December 30. The specifics of her cause and location of death have not been disclosed.

A Trailblazer in Television

DeLorenzo’s career trajectory is an inspiring tale of ambition and tenacity. She began her journey as an intern at ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’, before becoming one of its first employees. Over a span of 21 years at Harpo Productions, she ascended the corporate ladder to the role of senior manager of affiliate relations, demonstrating her exceptional commitment and expertise.

Legacy beyond Oprah

Beyond her tenure at Harpo Productions, DeLorenzo played instrumental roles in the launch and success of several other prominent television shows. She was affiliated with the ‘Steve Harvey’ daytime show, aided in the creation of the ‘Pickler & Ben’ show, and contributed to ‘The Tamron Hall Show’. Her impact on these popular programs has undeniably shaped the landscape of daily syndicated television.

Remembering Janet DeLorenzo

DeLorenzo is survived by her two children, Jack and Chloe, her mother Patricia, and three siblings, Pam, John, and Tom. Her father George and the children’s father Peter preceded her in death. A memorial visitation is planned for January 5 and 6, 2024, at Adolf Funeral Home in Berwyn, IL, offering a space for loved ones to gather and honor her memory.

In the wake of her passing, the family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to support DeLorenzo’s children. This gesture invites contributions from those willing to offer support, encapsulating the spirit of community that DeLorenzo so passionately fostered in her lifetime.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

