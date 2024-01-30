Jane Levy Shines in Stage Debut with 'POTUS'

Acclaimed actress Jane Levy has captivated audiences with her stage debut in the ensemble comedy 'POTUS' at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Known for her lead role in the NBC musical series 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,' Levy has made the leap to theater with aplomb. Her portrayal of the character Dusty, originally brought to life by Julianne Hough in the Broadway production, has been lauded as the standout act of the show.

'POTUS': A Farce With Global Consequences

'POTUS,' a play that first premiered on Broadway in 2022, is a farce set in the White House. A public relations mishap by the President spirals into a worldwide crisis, and it's up to seven women, including Levy's Dusty, to keep the situation under control. The play humorously highlights the chaos, cruelty, and promiscuity of a fictional President and the women who support him.

Levy: The Moral Center in a Chaotic Scenario

Levy's portrayal of Dusty has been noted as the moral compass amidst the madness. Her performance has been universally praised, with TheaterMania describing her act as the standout of the production. The moral grounding that Levy's Dusty brings to the narrative offers a poignant contrast against the absurdity of the White House's chaos.

Critics Applaud Levy's Performance

Though the play has received mixed reviews, Levy's performance has been a consistent highlight. Critics have praised her ability to capture the essence of Dusty and navigate the tumultuous landscape of the plot. While the play itself has been criticized for lacking the punchline and tension necessary for a successful farce, Levy's performance is a testament to her versatility and talent as an actress.