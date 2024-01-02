en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Jane Berg Tailwheel Scholarship: A Unique Opportunity for Female Pilots

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Jane Berg Tailwheel Scholarship: A Unique Opportunity for Female Pilots

The Jane Berg Tailwheel Scholarship, now in its fourth year, has opened its doors to applications from female pilots looking for a unique opportunity to earn a tailwheel endorsement and refine their flying skills. This scholarship is a tribute to Jane Berg, a remarkable flight instructor with exemplary teaching skills who significantly influenced Craig Blumer’s aviation career. Blumer, a professional pilot and certified flight instructor (CFI), established this scholarship to honor Berg’s legacy.

A Tribute to Jane Berg

Designed to honor the memory and spirit of Jane Berg, the scholarship offers a cash award of $1,000 and an additional credit of $1,000 for flight training. As a flight instructor and supervisor, Jane Berg’s influence on Blumer’s career was profound. Her commitment to teaching and her passion for aviation inspired him to create an opportunity for other women pilots to gain the necessary skills and experience in aviation.

(Read Also: Japan Advocates for a ‘Free and Open International Order’: A Shift in Strategic Messaging)

Training at Quad Cities International Airport

The flight training, a significant part of the scholarship, takes place at Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, Illinois. Participants will have the unique opportunity to train in a 1946 Piper J-3 Cub, adding a touch of nostalgia to the experience. The training entails around five to six hours of flight time, allowing the participant to not only earn the endorsement but also apply their skills practically.

(Read Also: Lindab Acquires Vicon, Triples US Sales and Doubles Global Reach)

Eligibility and Application Process

To be eligible for the Jane Berg Tailwheel Scholarship, applicants must be female, U.S. residents, hold a pilot certificate, and be current. Furthermore, each applicant is required to submit a 300-word essay detailing their desire to gain the tailwheel endorsement. This application process ensures that the scholarship is awarded to a deserving candidate who shares Jane Berg’s passion for aviation and teaching.

Read More 

0
Aviation Education United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Signature Aviation Acquires Meridian, Expanding Global Private Aviation Network

By Shivani Chauhan

Boeing Discusses 'Readiness and Modernization'; U.S. Air Force Plans for Autonomous Aircraft

By Mazhar Abbas

BOC Aviation to Lease Six New Airbus Aircraft to German Airline Condor

By Wojciech Zylm

LAM Boosts Cargo Capabilities with New Boeing 737-300 Freighter Aircraft

By Israel Ojoko

Delta Air Lines Weathers Disruptions Following Haneda Airport's Tempor ...
@Accidents · 25 mins
Delta Air Lines Weathers Disruptions Following Haneda Airport's Tempor ...
heart comment 0
FLYING Media Group Acquires FindaPilot.com, Aims to Broaden Aviation Career Opportunities

By Justice Nwafor

FLYING Media Group Acquires FindaPilot.com, Aims to Broaden Aviation Career Opportunities
Rare Dual Engine Failure Forces Emergency Landing in Kansas

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Rare Dual Engine Failure Forces Emergency Landing in Kansas
Small Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on M-94, Michigan

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Small Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on M-94, Michigan
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Western Coast: Rescue Operations Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan's Western Coast: Rescue Operations Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
2 mins
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
7 mins
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
7 mins
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
7 mins
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
8 mins
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
8 mins
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
9 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
9 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
9 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
15 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
24 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app