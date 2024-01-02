Jane Berg Tailwheel Scholarship: A Unique Opportunity for Female Pilots

The Jane Berg Tailwheel Scholarship, now in its fourth year, has opened its doors to applications from female pilots looking for a unique opportunity to earn a tailwheel endorsement and refine their flying skills. This scholarship is a tribute to Jane Berg, a remarkable flight instructor with exemplary teaching skills who significantly influenced Craig Blumer’s aviation career. Blumer, a professional pilot and certified flight instructor (CFI), established this scholarship to honor Berg’s legacy.

A Tribute to Jane Berg

Designed to honor the memory and spirit of Jane Berg, the scholarship offers a cash award of $1,000 and an additional credit of $1,000 for flight training. As a flight instructor and supervisor, Jane Berg’s influence on Blumer’s career was profound. Her commitment to teaching and her passion for aviation inspired him to create an opportunity for other women pilots to gain the necessary skills and experience in aviation.

(Read Also: Japan Advocates for a ‘Free and Open International Order’: A Shift in Strategic Messaging)

Training at Quad Cities International Airport

The flight training, a significant part of the scholarship, takes place at Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, Illinois. Participants will have the unique opportunity to train in a 1946 Piper J-3 Cub, adding a touch of nostalgia to the experience. The training entails around five to six hours of flight time, allowing the participant to not only earn the endorsement but also apply their skills practically.

(Read Also: Lindab Acquires Vicon, Triples US Sales and Doubles Global Reach)

Eligibility and Application Process

To be eligible for the Jane Berg Tailwheel Scholarship, applicants must be female, U.S. residents, hold a pilot certificate, and be current. Furthermore, each applicant is required to submit a 300-word essay detailing their desire to gain the tailwheel endorsement. This application process ensures that the scholarship is awarded to a deserving candidate who shares Jane Berg’s passion for aviation and teaching.

Read More