Jamie Gilmore's Lizzy J Cafe Transforms Chicago Brunch Scene with Southern Elegance

Philadelphia-born Jamie Gilmore has successfully carved a niche in Chicago's competitive brunch market with her innovative Southern cuisine at Lizzy J Cafe, located in the bustling Time Out Market. Her journey from a project manager in dentistry to a restaurateur is a testament to her passion for cooking and her deep-rooted family culinary traditions. Lizzy J Cafe, which opened its doors in November 2019, only to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after, has emerged as a beloved spot among Chicago's brunch aficionados.

From Family Kitchen to Culinary Dream

For Gilmore, cooking was not just a hobby but a way to connect with her family's rich culinary heritage. Inspired by her grandmother's kitchen wizardry, Gilmore envisioned bringing the flavors of the South to Chicago's diverse food scene. Despite the initial challenges, including the pandemic's impact on the restaurant industry, Gilmore's determination led to the successful relocation of Lizzy J Cafe to Time Out Market in late 2023. Her dedication to creating a leisurely brunch experience, combined with the unique Southern twist on classic dishes, has distinguished Lizzy J Cafe in a crowded market.

A Menu That Speaks Volumes

Lizzy J Cafe's menu is a carefully curated selection of Southern classics with an upscale twist. Signature dishes like white cheddar sweet potato waffles and lemon blueberry ricotta pancakes have not only captivated the taste buds of Chicagoans but also showcased Gilmore's commitment to innovation and quality. The cafe's focus on leisurely dining encourages patrons to savor each bite and enjoy the companionship of their fellow diners, embodying the Southern tradition of unhurried meals and warm hospitality.

Love as the Secret Ingredient

At the heart of Lizzy J Cafe's success is Gilmore's belief that love is the difference you can taste. This philosophy extends beyond the kitchen, fostering a sense of community and care with each meal served. Gilmore's vision for Lizzy J Cafe is not just about serving food but creating an experience that resonates with her guests long after they've left the restaurant. As Lizzy J Cafe continues to thrive in Chicago's Time Out Market, it stands as a testament to Gilmore's passion, resilience, and the timeless appeal of Southern cuisine.

As Lizzy J Cafe cements its place in the Chicago brunch scene, Jamie Gilmore's journey from a project manager to a celebrated chef and restaurateur serves as an inspiration. Her ability to blend traditional Southern flavors with a modern twist not only delights diners but also adds a unique character to Time Out Market Chicago. With love and care at the forefront of her culinary approach, Gilmore ensures that each visit to Lizzy J Cafe is more than just a meal—it's an experience to be cherished.