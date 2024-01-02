en English
James Webb Space Telescope: Unveiling the Cosmic Mysteries

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
James Webb Space Telescope: Unveiling the Cosmic Mysteries

Pushing the boundaries of our universe, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has had an astronomical year, unveiling the secrets of the cosmos. From capturing the closest star-forming region to Earth to the discovery of an expansive chain of 20 galaxies in the early universe, the JWST is revolutionizing our understanding of space.

Unveiling the Cosmic Mysteries

Among the eye-opening revelations, the JWST shed light on the fastest-growing galaxy, the oldest black hole, and the most distant star known in the universe. It also discovered the massive chain of galaxies, provoking cosmologists to rethink the formation of the largest structures in the cosmos.

First Evidence of Carbon Dioxide in Exoplanet Atmosphere

In an unprecedented achievement, the JWST captured the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet. The observation of WASP 39 b, a hot gas giant orbiting a Sun-like star 700 light years away, grants profound insights into the composition and formation of planets outside our solar system.

Witnessing the Oldest Galaxy

The JWST further unveiled an image of the oldest galaxy ever observed, GLASS z13 GN z13, which intriguingly formed just 300 million years after the Big Bang. The telescope also revealed mesmerizing images of Jupiter and the spiral galaxy Messier 74 M74.

Discovering a New Galaxy

In a momentous discovery, scientists from the Harvard and Smithsonian Center of Astrophysics found another galaxy, GLASS z11. Despite being smaller compared to the Milky Way, the presence of this galaxy further expands our understanding of the universe’s vastness.

The JWST, hailed as the largest, most powerful, and most complex telescope ever launched into space, continues to illuminate the mysteries of the cosmos, ushering in a new era of astronomical research and technology.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

