James Van Der Beek Celebrates Bond With 'Dawson's Creek' Mom's Birthday Cookies Tradition

Every year since his real mother passed away in 2020, James Van Der Beek has received a special birthday gift that not only sweetens his day but also strengthens the bond between him and his on-screen mom from the beloved series Dawson's Creek. Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Gail Leery, Dawson's fictional mother, has been sending Van Der Beek homemade cookies every year on his birthday, a touching tradition that began as a gesture of love and remembrance.

The tradition of sending birthday cookies began after the unfortunate passing of Van Der Beek's real-life mother, Melinda, in 2020. Humes stepped in to fill the void with a gesture that was both sweet and symbolic, baking cookies for Van Der Beek and ensuring they reached him no matter where he was. This act of kindness has continued annually, with Van Der Beek sharing the heartwarming story with his followers on Instagram, alongside a video of him receiving this year's batch of cookies. "Of all the boys who have ever been on television, I for sure had the best TV mom," Van Der Beek stated, emphasizing the depth of their off-screen relationship.

The relationship between Humes and Van Der Beek exemplifies the lasting connections that can form between actors off-screen. Despite Dawson's Creek having ended over two decades ago, the bond between Van Der Beek and Humes has not only endured but flourished. This yearly tradition transcends the typical actor-castmate relationship, highlighting a familial bond that has grown stronger over the years. Van Der Beek's move to Texas and his advancing age have not deterred Humes's commitment to this sweet gesture, proving that distance and time are no barriers to genuine affection.

The gesture arrives on a significant day, aligning with International Women's Day, which Van Der Beek noted in his video's caption, extending his appreciation to all the "kind, wonderful, loving women" who make a positive impact on the lives of those around them. Humes's annual gift is more than just a batch of cookies; it's a beacon of love, a reminder of the lasting impact of kindness, and a testament to the powerful, enduring connections formed in the most unexpected places. Van Der Beek's story not only celebrates his unique relationship with Humes but also serves as a tribute to the spirit of love and remembrance that she represents.

The tradition of birthday cookies from Humes to Van Der Beek is a beautiful narrative of love, loss, and the unbreakable bonds that form in the crucible of shared experiences. It's a reminder that while shows may end and characters may fade, the relationships and connections forged in their wake can last a lifetime. As Van Der Beek enjoys his chocolate chip cookies, fans are reminded of the genuine affection and care that exists behind the scenes of their favorite shows, shining a light on the human spirit's capacity for kindness.