James Mannebach Steps Up as New CEO of Velan: A New Chapter Begins

In a bold move that marks a promising new chapter for Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN), James Mannebach has been officially appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mannebach, who has been associated with Velan since 2018, first as a director and later as the Chair of the board of directors from 2020, takes on the CEO mantle with practiced ease and infectious enthusiasm.

From Interim to Permanent

Having previously served in the interim CEO role, Mannebach's confidence in Velan's potential is palpable. His interim stint not only allowed him to gain a deeper insight into the company's workings but also solidified his belief in its promising future. It's this unwavering confidence and profound understanding of Velan's operations that make him an ideal leader to steer the company into its next phase of evolution.

Academic and Career Journey

Mannebach's academic credentials are as impressive as his professional journey. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA), an MBA, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). His career kicked off at Deloitte, a renowned global accounting, tax, and advisory firm. But his career trajectory didn't stop there. He went on to occupy senior positions at industry giants like Fisher Controls, Rosemont, and Micro Motion.

A Veteran Leader

Before stepping into the CEO role at Velan, Mannebach was the Managing Partner at Blackbird Group LLC. His leadership mettle was also tested and proven during his tenures at other major corporations. These include Power-Sonic Corporation, IMI PLC's Precision Engineering business, Roper Technologies' Industrial Technology group, and Emerson's process control business group. His extensive background and diverse experience in various leadership roles undoubtedly position him as a promising leader for Velan.

With this new appointment, Velan's future seems to be in capable hands. As the company embarks on this new chapter with Mannebach at the helm, the world waits in anticipation to witness Velan’s continued growth and success.