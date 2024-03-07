James Johnson, Jr. Unveils Debut Gospel EP 'You Made Me' Featuring Hit Single 'Agree'

Emerging gospel artist James Johnson, Jr. is set to make waves in the music industry with the release of his debut EP, 'You Made Me,' on March 8th. Signed to Blacksmoke Music, Johnson shares deeply personal narratives through his music, inspired by his life's journey and divine encounters. The EP's lead single, 'Agree,' highlights his faith and reliance on God's promises, resonating with listeners nationwide.

Advertisment

From Gospel Roots to Global Stage

James Johnson, Jr.'s musical journey is deeply rooted in the gospel tradition. Raised in Baltimore as a preacher's kid, Johnson was immersed in the sanctified sounds of the church from a young age. This foundation was further solidified through his studies at prestigious institutions such as the Baltimore School for the Arts, Peabody Conservatory, and Berklee College of Music. Johnson's commitment to ministry led him to further his education in divinity at the Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University. As the music minister at First Sterling Baptist Church in Sterling, Virginia, Johnson unites congregations in worship, showcasing his dedication to both his faith and his craft.

Collaborations and Accolades

Advertisment

Throughout his career, Johnson has collaborated with a host of gospel music luminaries, including Tye Tribbett, the late Troy Sneed, and Bishop Marvin Sapp, among others. These collaborations have not only enriched his musical repertoire but have also earned him several Stellar Award nominations, cementing his status as a rising star in the gospel music scene. Kerry Douglas, CEO of Blacksmoke Music Worldwide and Kerry Douglas Radio Promotions, has heralded Johnson as a beacon of the new generation of gospel artists, poised to continue the Blacksmoke legacy with his unique sound and relevant message.

'You Made Me': A Testament of Faith

'You Made Me' is more than just an EP; it's a testament to James Johnson, Jr.'s faith, experiences, and the profound moments of divine intervention he has witnessed. Each song on the EP offers listeners a glimpse into Johnson's journey, with 'Agree' standing out as a powerful anthem of faith and dependence on God. The anticipation surrounding the EP's release is a testament to Johnson's impact on the gospel music industry and his potential to inspire audiences worldwide with his message of faith and resilience.

As 'You Made Me' hits the shelves and airwaves, James Johnson, Jr.'s debut is poised to mark a significant milestone in his career and in the landscape of gospel music. The EP encapsulates Johnson's journey thus far, offering hope and inspiration to listeners. With his deeply personal narratives, musical prowess, and unwavering faith, Johnson is not just releasing an EP; he's sharing a piece of his soul with the world, inviting all to experience the transformative power of gospel music.