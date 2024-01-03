en English
Military

James ‘Jimmy’ Boutin: The Life and Legacy of a WWII Hero and Community Stalwart

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
James 'Jimmy' Boutin: The Life and Legacy of a WWII Hero and Community Stalwart

World War II veteran, James ‘Jimmy’ Boutin, aged 98, passed away peacefully in Syracuse, New York, on December 30, 2023. This Liverpool native was a decorated member of the 4th Marine Division, earning the prestigious Purple Heart in 1944 for his bravery during the Battle of Saipan.

From War Hero to Businessman and Storyteller

Following his illustrious military career, Boutin ventured into the realm of business, owning a car dealership for over a decade. He later found his niche as a shuttle driver at the Syracuse Sheraton Inn. This position granted him the opportunity to meet and interact with an array of celebrities, experiences he relished recounting to his family and friends, adding an aura of charm and nostalgia to his everyday conversations.

A Stalwart of Sports

Outside of his career, Boutin had a life-long passion for sports. He worked closely with Hall of Fame boxer Carmen Basilio, serving as a boxing judge. He also was a fervent supporter of the Syracuse University National Championship football team in 1959, acting as a booster. His enthusiasm for sports extended to his unwavering support for the New York Yankees, and Syracuse University’s football and basketball teams, demonstrating his commitment to his local community.

Love of a Lifetime

Despite his varied interests and accomplishments, Boutin’s life was defined by his profound love for his wife, Wanda. Their remarkable 73-year marriage withstood the test of time until Wanda’s passing in 2018, leaving a void in Boutin’s life that was palpable to those who knew him.

In remembering and honoring Boutin’s life, calling hours are scheduled for Friday, January 5th, at Farone & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Syracuse. He will subsequently be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, receiving full military honors befitting a man of his service and stature.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

