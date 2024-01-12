James Island Community Fights for Road Safety Measures

On the quiet, tree-lined streets of Woodland Shores Road in James Island, South Carolina, a storm is brewing. Residents, fed up with the blatant disregard for speed limits and the absence of sidewalks, are demanding action. For the community, this isn’t just about traffic; it’s about protecting their children, their neighbors, and their way of life.

Community Advocacy for Safety

Community advocate Adam Friend has emerged as a voice for the safety concerns of residents. He speaks of the dangers faced by those walking or biking along the road, their lives at risk every time they step outside their homes. Joel Harriga, a father and resident of Woodland Shores, was compelled to install a fence to shield his children from the whizzing traffic. It’s a reality that no parent should have to confront.

A Wake-Up Call

In June 2023, the issue escalated when resident Jennifer Drummond was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident, an event that shook the community to its core. She was hospitalized, and the ripple effect of her accident echoed through the neighborhood, sparking a petition that rapidly gained traction.

Anticipating Change

With the petition’s significant support, the Charleston County Council is now considering implementing measures to enhance road safety. The council’s proposed solutions include reducing the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph and installing eight speed bumps. They will debate these measures on January 30, with the community fervently hoping for a positive outcome. Councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt expressed the council’s commitment to the safety of neighborhoods like Woodland Shores, a sentiment that has given residents a glimmer of hope.