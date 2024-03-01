James City County Embarks on $19.2M Croaker Road Widening to Boost Connectivity

James City County is set to commence a significant expansion of Croaker Road next week, aiming to transform the current two-lane road into a four-lane thoroughfare. This development is designed to cater to the growing demand for improved vehicular and pedestrian access in the Norge area. E.J. Wade Construction LLC, having secured the project contract in January, is spearheading the construction anticipated to conclude by fall 2027.

Enhancing Infrastructure and Accessibility

The Croaker Road Widening Project is not just about adding travel lanes; it encapsulates a broader vision for enhanced metropolitan connectivity. Planned improvements include the introduction of a new pedestrian crosswalk at The Station at Norge Apartments, turn lanes for easier access to Richmond Road and the Norge Crossing shopping center, and a shared use path adjacent to the James City County Library. This path will feature a new crosswalk equipped with a beacon signal, prioritizing pedestrian safety and mobility.

Coexisting Developments and Traffic Management

As construction kicks off, the project will unfold alongside several other enhancements within the Norge locality, including sidewalk and bike path upgrades along Richmond Road. Despite the anticipated construction activity, VDOT assures unimpeded access to all commercial and residential properties, with occasional single-lane closures to facilitate the roadwork. This strategic approach underscores a commitment to minimizing disruption while progressively working towards the project's completion.

Long-Term Vision for Norge

The Croaker Road Widening Project is a pivotal infrastructure development for James City County, promising to support the area's growing residential and commercial needs. By doubling the road's capacity and improving pedestrian facilities, the project aligns with the broader objective of promoting sustainable growth and enhancing the quality of life for the community. With a completion timeline stretching into 2027, the endeavor reflects a forward-looking investment in the region's future, setting a foundation for continued prosperity.

This ambitious project not only signifies a leap towards modernizing James City County's roadways but also serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the county, VDOT, and the involved construction firms. As the community looks forward to the benefits of this expansion, the Croaker Road Widening Project stands as a symbol of progress and connectivity in the heart of Virginia.