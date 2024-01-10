Jake Harvath’s 7,000-Mile Horseback Journey: A Crusade for Mustangs

Adorned with a cowboy hat and boots, Jake Harvath has embarked on a remarkable 7,000-mile horseback journey across 30 states in the United States. His mission? To cast a spotlight on the mustang crisis and advocate for their adoption. As he navigates the US landscape, Harvath’s journey is a testament to endurance, passion, and a deep commitment to preserving the heritage of the American West.

A Journey with a Cause

Harvath’s odyssey began in Utah in September, astride three horses – Bella, Eddie, and Denver. His route, which already embraced a stop in Skiatook, has been partly dictated by the fickle weather conditions, sometimes extending his stay. Nevertheless, Harvath’s commitment remains unwavering. He is using this journey to demonstrate the value of wild horses and the urgent need for their adoption from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The Mustang Crisis

The BLM currently harbors over 82,000 wild horses, a situation that has resulted in many of these majestic creatures being confined to pens for their entire lives. These horses, Harvath believes, are not just symbols of the wild, but potential companions, working animals, and embodiments of our shared history. He advocates not only for their adoption but also for the preservation of the cowboy way of life – a life of hard work, heritage, and respect for animals.

Spreading the Word

Harvath’s journey is not a silent one. He is harnessing the power of social media to share his experiences and garner greater attention for the mustangs. His posts invite onlookers to wave or greet him as he progresses towards his next destination, Oologah, offering a tangible connection to his cause. As he traverses the United States, Harvath remains a beacon of hope for the mustangs, bearing their plight on his shoulders and commemorating their spirit with every mile covered.