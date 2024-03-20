Jake Gyllenhaal Battles Staph Infection, Legal Drama in 'Road House' Remake

Jake Gyllenhaal recently shared his harrowing experience of contracting a staph infection after sustaining a hand injury during a fight scene on the set of the 'Road House' remake.

The incident, coupled with ongoing legal challenges and controversy surrounding the film's release strategy, has cast a spotlight on the anticipated project. Directed by Doug Liman and co-starring Daniela Melchior and Conor McGregor, the film is a modern take on the 1989 action thriller that starred Patrick Swayze.

On-Set Challenges and Injuries

While filming an intense fight scene, Gyllenhaal cut his hand on glass, leading to a severe staph infection that caused his whole arm to swell up. Despite the risk of major injuries, the actor credited the film's stunt team for their professionalism and care, which allowed him to recover without significant long-term damage. This incident highlights the physical demands and potential dangers actors face while performing their own stunts in action-packed roles.

Legal and Distribution Controversies

The production of 'Road House' has been mired in controversy, starting with a lawsuit filed by R. Lance Hill, the screenwriter of the original film, against Amazon Studios for alleged copyright infringement. Additionally, director Doug Liman publicly expressed his disappointment with Amazon's decision to forgo a theatrical release for the movie, opting instead for a direct-to-streaming premiere.

This move, according to Liman, undermines the traditional cinema experience and the financial benefits typically garnered from box office success.

Awaiting Audience Reception

Despite these setbacks, the remake of 'Road House' is set to premiere on Prime Video, with fans and critics alike eager to see Gyllenhaal's portrayal of Elwood Dalton. The film's success remains to be seen, especially considering the original's cult status and the mixed reactions it initially received. As 'Road House' navigates its modern retelling, the blend of action, legal drama, and the resilience of its lead actor ensures that its release is anything but ordinary.