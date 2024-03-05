Jahan Afroz Ruba Blends Tradition and Innovation in 'In Search of Peace' Exhibition

Artist Jahan Afroz Ruba, in her third solo exhibition titled 'In Search of Peace', showcases a unique blend of acrylic paintings, art quilts, and ceramic artworks at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka. As a freelance artist based in Maryland, USA, and an alumnus of the Institute of Fine Art of Dhaka University, Ruba brings together 60 pieces that have been crafted between 2005 and 2024, exploring themes of nature, folk motifs, and personal memories.

Inspiration and Techniques Behind the Artwork

Ruba's journey into quilt art began in 2016, drawing parallels between the traditional Nakshi Kantha and her innovative art quilts. Her work, which has garnered several awards in the USA, reflects a deep appreciation for the Bengal tradition, as seen in her quilt titled 'Ruposhi Bangla'. Inspired by Georgia Totto O'Keeffe's floral series, Ruba's vibrant depictions of nature extend into her ceramic art, learned in Maryland, showcasing her versatility and commitment to exploring different mediums.

Highlight Pieces and Their Significance

Among the standout pieces is the quilt art 'Butterflies in my Garden', an exploration of nature's beauty through embroidery and applique techniques. Another poignant artwork, 'My Father', serves as a tribute to her late father, Md Matiar Rahman, weaving together photographs, letters, and prints. The exhibition also features a mixed media painting 'Garden of Mustard Valley' and a ceramic installation 'Blue Lagoon', further underlining Ruba's thematic focus on the natural world.

Curatorial Perspective and Exhibition Details

Curated by Rafique Sulayman of Buriganga Arts and Crafts, the exhibition not only showcases Ruba's artistic evolution but also her endeavor to find peace through the creative process. Running from March 1 to March 7, 2024, at the Gallery-3 of National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka, 'In Search of Peace' invites visitors to delve into a world where tradition meets contemporary expression, all while paying homage to Ruba's roots and inspirations.

The exhibition 'In Search of Peace' stands as a testament to Jahan Afroz Ruba's artistic journey, blending traditional motifs with modern techniques to create a rich tapestry of visual storytelling. As viewers navigate through the collection, they are invited to reflect on the interplay between memory, tradition, and the relentless search for tranquility in the chaos of the modern world. Ruba's work, characterized by its vibrant colors, intricate details, and deep personal significance, offers a unique perspective on the enduring beauty of nature and the enduring influence of familial bonds.