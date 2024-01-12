en English
Business

Jagdeep Singh Bachher Appointed to the Board of TiE Silicon Valley

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Jagdeep Singh Bachher Appointed to the Board of TiE Silicon Valley

In a major development, Jagdeep Singh Bachher, Chief Investment Officer at the University of California, has been appointed to the Board of TiE Silicon Valley, the original chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE). With the responsibility of managing a portfolio exceeding $150 billion, Bachher’s profound experience in the investment sector is poised to bring unparalleled insights to the organization.

TiE’s Mission and Bachher’s Contribution

TiE Silicon Valley, renowned for its persistent efforts in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, expects Bachher’s addition to the board to catalyze its mission. His commitment to augmenting diversity and providing entrepreneurial opportunities, exemplified through initiatives like the TiE Collab, is especially commendable.

A Global Network of Entrepreneurs

With an expansive network spanning 57 chapters across 14 countries, TiE serves as a robust global platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate leaders. Bachher’s involvement is predicted to bolster TiE’s association with the emerging workforce, adding further to its diversity and engagement objectives.

The Expectations

Anita Manwani, Board President of TiE SV, and Vinita Gupta, Chairperson of TiE Council of Trustees, expressed their enthusiasm about Jagdeep joining the board. They highlighted his invaluable insights, connections, and commitment to diversity and entrepreneurial access for University of California students through the TiE Collab as key factors for their optimism.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

