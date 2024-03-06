Jacob Pendley Expands The Spot Coffee & Finery with New Location on Veach Road

After several attempts to expand in recent years, Jacob Pendley, owner of The Spot Coffee & Finery, has unveiled plans for a new, larger location at 2815 Veach Road, previously occupied by Mentor Kids. This move marks a significant development for the unique coffee shop and thrift store combo, signaling growth and a new chapter.

New Beginnings on Veach Road

Pendley's decision to relocate to a more spacious venue reflects his dedication to providing a unique blend of coffee culture and thrift shopping. The new location, with its history of community service as the former home of Mentor Kids, is poised to continue a legacy of community engagement, now through the lens of coffee and thrift.

A Blend of Coffee and Thrift

The Spot Coffee & Finery has carved out a niche in the local market by combining a love for quality coffee with the allure of thrift shopping. This innovative approach has not only attracted a diverse clientele but has also created a unique community space that fosters social connections and sustainable shopping practices.

Looking Towards the Future

With the upcoming expansion, Pendley is optimistic about the future, envisioning a hub for community gatherings, cultural events, and sustainable commerce. The new location on Veach Road is not just a testament to the success of The Spot Coffee & Finery but also an invitation to the community to engage in a shared vision of growth and sustainability.