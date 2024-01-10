Jacksonville Public Library Receives Historic Grant to Digitize Black Heritage

The Jacksonville Public Library has made a significant stride in its quest to digitize and preserve the history of the city’s Black community. Thanks to a generous $1 million grant from the Andrew Mellon Foundation, the library will enhance its efforts and broaden its reach. An announcement of this nature is not only a testament to the library’s commitment to honoring the rich cultural heritage of Jacksonville but also a recognition of the importance of preserving this history for future generations. The grant, which marks the largest private donation in the library’s history, will be utilized to expand the library’s Memory Lab and African American History Collection. It will also enable the recruitment of additional staff for the Special Collections team.

Enriching the Memory Lab

The Memory Lab, a critical component of the library’s resources, will be significantly upgraded with additional memory stations. These stations will provide spaces where community members can convert and preserve their personal histories in digital formats. The expansion of the Memory Lab not only opens the door for individuals to safeguard their histories but also contributes to the broader archival landscape of the Black community’s experiences in Jacksonville.

Growing the African American History Collection

The Andrew Mellon Foundation’s grant will also facilitate the expansion of the African American History Collection. This collection currently boasts over 1,000 documents and artifacts indicative of the Black community’s diverse historical and cultural fabric. The injection of funds will allow for the acquisition of more recordings of oral histories, the digitization of additional Black newspapers, and the preservation of church directories and other significant community materials.

Sharing History with the World

Another important aspect of this grant’s impact is the opportunity it provides for the Jacksonville Public Library to join the Digital Public Library of America. This membership will offer worldwide libraries access to Jacksonville’s digital collections, enhancing global understanding and appreciation for the city’s Black heritage. Furthermore, it will foster partnerships with historical groups and universities, encouraging the broader digitization and preservation of historical documents and images.

Ultimately, this grant is viewed as transformational. It elevates the Jacksonville Public Library’s ability to understand, preserve, and share the vibrant and intricate history of Jacksonville’s Black community. By making these resources accessible to others, the library plays a crucial role in uniting the community under a shared history and fostering a deeper sense of identity.