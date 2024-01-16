Jacksonville Braces for Record Low Temperatures Amid Widespread Rainfall and Freeze Warnings

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh of Action News Jax First Alert Weather has projected another day of widespread rainfall for Tuesday, with anticipated averages between half-an-inch to an inch-and-a-half. This takes the monthly totals to nearly 4 inches, almost double the typical January rainfall. Post-rainfall, highways are expected to dry up before the temperature plummets to freezing levels, marking the coldest forecast of this winter season.

Hard Freeze Warnings Issued

The National Weather Service has sounded the alarm for Jacksonville and its surrounding counties, issuing hard freeze warnings as temperatures are expected to fall below 30 degrees. This has prompted the City Hall to open a warming station at the Legends Center for those lacking adequate heating facilities. The City Rescue Mission has also stepped up its capacity to provide shelter and meals for those in need. State officials, in response to these developments, are urging residents to take necessary precautions against the cold.

Defining Hard Freeze and Freeze Warnings

A Hard Freeze Warning and a Freeze Warning have been issued for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida, including Jacksonville's Duval County. A Hard Freeze Warning represents temperatures of 28F or below for at least two hours, while a Freeze Warning signals temperatures at or below 32F. Additionally, a Wind Chill Advisory will come into effect with very cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees for inland locations, and in the 20s across Jacksonville.

Preparing for the Unprecedented Cold

As the city braces for an unprecedented cold spell, resources are being mobilized to support the vulnerable. Shelters are being opened across the First Coast to provide refuge for those in need due to the plunging temperatures. Details about the specific locations and timings of the shelters in different counties are being disseminated, along with contact information for further inquiries. The community is urged to stay informed, take precautions, and extend help where possible as Jacksonville navigates this extreme weather condition.