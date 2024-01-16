Jackson/Teton County to Host First Regional Transportation Expo

The inaugural Jackson/Teton County Regional Transportation Expo, slated for February 6 and 7, presents an unprecedented opportunity for residents to directly engage with the architects of their region's transportation future. The Expo, to be held at Jackson Hole Middle School and Wilson Elementary School, will spotlight a plethora of ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in the region, providing a platform for public feedback and discussion.

Advertisment

Showcasing Broad Spectrum of Initiatives

Among the initiatives to be highlighted at the Expo are the Teton Mobility Corridor BUILD Grant plans, the construction of the Snake River Bridge, and modifications to Highway 22. Additionally, the Grand Teton National Park's new road construction will be discussed. The START's Airport Shuttle Pilot Program, Teton County's wildlife crossings, and the Northern South Park Neighborhood Plan's transport alternatives will also be presented.

Infrastructure upgrades, such as the Gregory Lane Project and the Bridger-Teton Forest Plan Revision, are also on the Expo's agenda. In addition to offering insights into these projects, the Expo aims to foster a dialogue between the public and the project representatives.

Advertisment

Encouraging Public Engagement

The Expo is not merely a presentation of projects, but an invitation for the public to engage with these initiatives directly. Residents will have the opportunity to learn about the projects, provide their feedback, and share their transportation needs. An array of local organizations, including Teton County Public Works, the Town of Jackson Public Works, and the Jackson Hole Airport, will be represented, facilitating direct discussions with the public.

A Step Towards Individual Project Meetings

The Expo serves as a precursor to individual public meetings dedicated to each project. These subsequent meetings will allow for more detailed discussions and offer a platform for individuals to voice their concerns or suggestions. The Expo, thus, marks the beginning of a comprehensive public engagement process, highlighting the region's commitment to inclusive and transparent infrastructural development.