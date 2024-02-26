Jackson Cooper to Lead American Genre Film Archive into New Era of Film Preservation

In the heart of Austin, a significant shift is happening within the walls of the American Genre Film Archive (AGFA), signaling a new chapter in the preservation and celebration of genre and cult films. The baton of leadership has been handed to Jackson Cooper, a seasoned veteran in the nonprofit arts sector, whose appointment as the new executive director is poised to steer AGFA into an expansive future. Cooper's journey through cultural institutions, including the Pacific Northwest Ballet and the North Carolina Museum of Art, coupled with his film community engagements, sets the stage for an invigorating era at AGFA.

Preserving Yesterday's Films for Tomorrow

AGFA, renowned for its vast collection of over 3,000 35mm feature films, is more than just a repository. It's a beacon for film restoration, releasing about 12 projects annually and managing a theatrical catalog boasting over 1,800 titles for global distribution. At the helm, Cooper is tasked with not only safeguarding this treasure trove but also expanding AGFA's mission to reach wider audiences. His rich background in both the arts and film programming is a testament to AGFA's commitment to bridging the gap between historical cinematic art and contemporary audiences.

A New Vision for Film's Future

As AGFA celebrates its 15th anniversary, Cooper's vision for the archive involves more than just preservation. Collaborations with esteemed institutions like the USC School of Cinematic Arts and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for special screenings underscore AGFA's role in the broader cinematic conversation. Meanwhile, the film community is also buzzing with excitement as Ava DuVernay receives the Auteur Award at the Kodak Film Awards, for her groundbreaking work on 'Origin,' a testament to the evolving landscape of film that AGFA is a part of.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While the excitement around AGFA's new leadership and ongoing projects is palpable, challenges lie ahead. The task of film preservation in the digital age is daunting, with the risk of cinematic history fading into obscurity. However, Cooper's appointment signals a promising shift towards innovative solutions to these challenges, leveraging his experience to foster partnerships, enhance restoration techniques, and engage a new generation of film enthusiasts. The goal is clear: to ensure that genre and cult films are not only remembered but celebrated and accessible for generations to come.

As AGFA embarks on this new journey with Jackson Cooper at the helm, the film archive stands as a testament to the enduring power of cinema and its ability to connect us across time and space. With a renewed focus on preservation, restoration, and distribution, AGFA is poised to write the next chapter in the story of genre and cult films, ensuring their place in the annals of cinematic history.