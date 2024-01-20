Jackson Battles Water Crisis: JXN Water Calls for Community Support

Water is the lifeblood of any city, and Jackson, Mississippi is no exception. As temperatures plummeted, a rumor-induced panic submerged the city under an unprecedented water demand, causing the already troubled JXN Water system to gasp for breath. The city's water infrastructure faces a Herculean task – battling a 9.5 million gallon surplus above the normal demand. The main culprits? Leaking pipes, with an additional 3 million gallons lost every day.

An Uphill Battle

JXN Water officials have been grappling with the situation, issuing updates and urging the community to do their part. Since their last update, the company has received 18 new leak reports, bringing the total up to a staggering 103. Despite a significant 1.5 million gallon drop in water consumption, the system is still under severe stress. However, if the downward trend continues, officials predict a gradual improvement by Saturday evening.

Impacted Communities

Meanwhile, the water crisis continues to affect Jackson's residents. Approximately 1,000 customers across five zip codes in south and west Jackson are without water. Another 12,000 in the same areas are under a boil water notice. The company has mobilized 14 repair crews who will be working at 60 locations on Saturday, prioritizing the larger leaks.

Call to Action

In a bid to manage the situation, JXN Water has appealed to the public. They are encouraging customers to repair leaks and reduce water usage, which will help alleviate the strain on the system. The company has also requested that customers limit calls to their call center and only report leaks on Saturday. It's a city-wide effort, a testament to the strength of the Jackson community. As they combat the crisis, each drop saved will bring them closer to normalcy.