Jackson and Prince: The Pop Rivalry Shaping 'We Are The World'

The realm of pop music has been home to many feuds, but the rivalry between Michael Jackson and Prince occupies a unique space in its annals. Revealed in a new Netflix documentary, their animosity was on full display during the production of the 1985 charity single 'We Are The World,' a seminal event in music history.

'We Are The World': A Stage for Rivalry

As the documentary unveils, the assembling of superstars including Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and Paul Simon for 'We Are The World' was a significant affair. Yet, one glaring absence was Prince. Despite numerous attempts by the artists and producers, including Lionel Richie, Prince refused to participate, a decision driven by his distaste for the song and his reluctance to collaborate with other artists—especially his adversary, Michael Jackson.

The Mysterious Absence of Prince

Prince's associate, musician Sheila E., shares her perspective in the documentary, revealing she felt exploited by the producers in their failed attempt to draw Prince into the recording session. Prince's absence, while causing a stir amongst the artists, also fueled the ongoing speculation about the rivalry with Michael Jackson.

Competitive Spirits: Prince and Jackson

Both born in 1958, Prince and Jackson had parallel journeys to stardom, marked by significant milestones. The release of 'Purple Rain' in 1984 catapulted Prince to fame, earning him an Oscar and a Grammy. This development shifted the dynamics between the two pop icons, particularly as Jackson harbored aspirations to make his mark in the film industry. A public embarrassment for Prince occurred at the Beverly Theatre in 1983, when James Brown invited him on stage and he accidentally destroyed a papier-mache lamppost prop, an event that added fuel to the rivalry.

The Feud Beyond 'We Are The World'

The rivalry between Jackson and Prince extended beyond the 'We Are The World' recording. Jackson's desire to collaborate with Prince for his 'Bad' album's title track was met with disdain from Prince, who had issues with the song's lyrics, especially the opening line 'Your butt is mine.' Prince referred to Jackson as 'Camille' and once brought a mysterious box to Jackson's house, an act that Jackson feared was linked to 'voodoo.' Producer Quincy Jones, a collaborator with Jackson, bore witness to the depth of their mutual dislike.