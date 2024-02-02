Jackson Among Top 25 Loneliest Cities in America, Says Chamber of Commerce Study

In a recent study titled 'Loneliest Cities in America', the Chamber of Commerce identified Jackson among the top 25 loneliest cities nationwide, placing it in the 21st position. The study analyzed housing data from the Census Bureau and identified the loneliest cities based on the percentage of one-person households. In Jackson, the study found that 40.4% of its 62,149 households are single-occupant homes.

The Rise of Solo Living

The study sheds light on the rising trend of Americans living alone. According to the report, over a quarter of all households in the U.S., translating to 37 million Americans, now live solo. This marks an increase of nearly 5 million in just the last decade.

Leading the nation with the highest percentage of one-person households is Washington, D.C., where 48.6% of households are homes to just one individual. On the other end of the spectrum is Moreno Valley, California, which holds the lowest percentage at 9.5%.

The report also offered insights into gender disparity in solo living. Jackson ranked 18th for men and 20th for women over the age of 18 living alone. The study did not delve into the motivations behind these rankings, leaving room for further research.