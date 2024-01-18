Jackpot Digital Earns Approval to Install Dealerless Poker Tables at Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Jackpot Digital Inc., the renowned casino game manufacturing company, has achieved a significant milestone with the recent licensing approval from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Gaming Regulatory Authority. This triumph paves the way for the installation of its revolutionary Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games (ETGs) at the prestigious Grand Casino Mille Lacs, located in Onamia, Minnesota.

A Boost to Revenue

As part of this agreement, Jackpot Digital will be installing two of its next-generation, dealerless Jackpot Blitz ETGs at the property, representing a substantial addition to its monthly recurring revenue. This development is a substantial part of the company’s strategic expansion into various states and territories within the U.S., as well as internationally.

Extensive Presence

Jackpot Digital boasts an extensive presence in the U.S. with land-based installations or orders in 12 states and territories. The company also serves numerous cruise ship customers, adding to its wide-ranging clientele. Its products are meticulously designed to offer a unique dealerless poker experience, supported by a comprehensive set of backend tools for casino operators.

Disrupting the Casino Business

Recognized as a positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital focuses on multiplayer electronic poker tables for both cruise ship and land-based casinos. The company has highlighted its endorsement by Brand Ambassador and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, Jimmy Johnson, further solidifying its firm standing in the industry. While the company’s shares are publicly traded, the TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this news release. Trading in the company’s securities, therefore, remains speculative.