en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jackpot Digital Earns Approval to Install Dealerless Poker Tables at Grand Casino Mille Lacs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Jackpot Digital Earns Approval to Install Dealerless Poker Tables at Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Jackpot Digital Inc., the renowned casino game manufacturing company, has achieved a significant milestone with the recent licensing approval from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Gaming Regulatory Authority. This triumph paves the way for the installation of its revolutionary Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games (ETGs) at the prestigious Grand Casino Mille Lacs, located in Onamia, Minnesota.

A Boost to Revenue

As part of this agreement, Jackpot Digital will be installing two of its next-generation, dealerless Jackpot Blitz ETGs at the property, representing a substantial addition to its monthly recurring revenue. This development is a substantial part of the company’s strategic expansion into various states and territories within the U.S., as well as internationally.

Extensive Presence

Jackpot Digital boasts an extensive presence in the U.S. with land-based installations or orders in 12 states and territories. The company also serves numerous cruise ship customers, adding to its wide-ranging clientele. Its products are meticulously designed to offer a unique dealerless poker experience, supported by a comprehensive set of backend tools for casino operators.

Disrupting the Casino Business

Recognized as a positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital focuses on multiplayer electronic poker tables for both cruise ship and land-based casinos. The company has highlighted its endorsement by Brand Ambassador and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, Jimmy Johnson, further solidifying its firm standing in the industry. While the company’s shares are publicly traded, the TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this news release. Trading in the company’s securities, therefore, remains speculative.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 mins ago
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
In the bustling world of retail, the story of John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to listening. With a career spanning four decades, Furner’s journey from an hourly associate in Arkansas to the helm of Walmart U.S. since November 2019, is
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
Sprinkler Mandates Trigger Closure of Seniors' Residences in Quebec
20 mins ago
Sprinkler Mandates Trigger Closure of Seniors' Residences in Quebec
Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote
22 mins ago
Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote
Design Thinking Forum: Dr. Zakariya AlKhajah Advocates for Innovation in Bahrain's Digital Transformation
10 mins ago
Design Thinking Forum: Dr. Zakariya AlKhajah Advocates for Innovation in Bahrain's Digital Transformation
M2X Energy and SCG Chemicals Boost Partnership to Transform Natural Gas Conversion
17 mins ago
M2X Energy and SCG Chemicals Boost Partnership to Transform Natural Gas Conversion
Betting on Scandal: A Journalist's Unconventional Approach Raises Questions
20 mins ago
Betting on Scandal: A Journalist's Unconventional Approach Raises Questions
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Phillips Appointed as New Head Coach of Hartlepool United
14 seconds
Kevin Phillips Appointed as New Head Coach of Hartlepool United
Novak Djokovic Opens Up: On Federer, Tennis Etiquette, and Facing Criticism
25 seconds
Novak Djokovic Opens Up: On Federer, Tennis Etiquette, and Facing Criticism
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
2 mins
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
2 mins
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
2 mins
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
2 mins
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
2 mins
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
5 mins
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app