Jackie Buntan: A Stand for Self-Care in the World of Martial Arts

In the fiercely competitive world of martial arts, Filipino-American star, Jackie Buntan, has made an unexpected yet commendable decision. Choosing self-care over an unyielding pursuit of success, Buntan has decided to take a temporary hiatus from the martial arts competition circuit. This decision, announced late 2023, demonstrates the athlete's determination to prioritize her personal and professional well-being.

A Bold Choice Amidst Cultural Pressures

Combat sports, richly steeped in a culture of persistence, often pressure athletes to push their limits, sometimes at the expense of their health and personal lives. However, Buntan has chosen to take a different path, one that honors her own needs and priorities. Her decision comes despite the anticipation of her title challenge against Swedish Muay Thai champion, Smilla Sundell, at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023. This bout was to be a rematch following their encounter in April 2022.

The Personal Touches Behind the Decision

Family reasons have been cited as a crucial factor in Buntan's decision to withdraw from the title challenge. While the specific details remain private, the choice to prioritize family over a professional opportunity speaks volumes about her values. Despite her competitive hiatus, Buntan continues to train at her home gym, Boxing Works, in California, maintaining a connection with the sport she loves.

Buntan's career has been filled with various peaks and valleys. A notable setback occurred in 2019 when her professional debut was canceled. However, the silver lining was a contract offer from ONE Championship, where she has since established a praiseworthy 5-1 record since her debut in February 2021. While there is no official announcement of her return, Buntan's commitment to training during her hiatus suggests a possible return when the time is right, both professionally and personally.