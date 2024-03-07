Jack Antonoff Defends New Jersey's Honor, Praises Local Cuisine Over NYC's in Apple Music 1 Interview

In a revealing interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Jack Antonoff, the Bleachers frontman, passionately defended his home state of New Jersey against common stereotypes and highlighted its rich cultural offerings, including superior food compared to New York City. Antonoff, a proud New Jersey native from Bergenfield in Beach Haven, shared his admiration for the state's diverse culture and culinary excellence, boldly stating that New Jersey offers better pizza and bagels than New York City. Additionally, Antonoff expressed his respect for fellow New Jersey musician Bruce Springsteen's songwriting, emphasizing its inspirational quality.

New Jersey vs. New York: A Culinary Rivalry

During the interview, Antonoff did not hold back in praising New Jersey's culinary scene, claiming that the state surpasses New York City, especially when it comes to pizza and bagels. His bold statements underline a long-standing rivalry between the two states over culinary supremacy. Antonoff's comments are not just a defense of his home state but also highlight the often-overlooked gastronomic delights New Jersey has to offer.

Inspiration from Bruce Springsteen

Antonoff also took the opportunity to pay homage to Bruce Springsteen, a rock icon and fellow New Jersey native. He admired Springsteen's ability to inspire through his music, particularly the way his songs encourage listeners to dream and aspire for more. Antonoff sees Springsteen's influence as integral to his own musical journey, showcasing the deep impact that New Jersey's cultural icons can have on its residents.

The Magic of Collaboration

The interview further delved into Antonoff's collaborative work with major artists like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. He described these partnerships as magical, attributing their success to a shared creative spark that continues to thrive over time. Antonoff's reflections on his collaborative experiences offer insight into his artistic process and the importance of maintaining genuine connections within the industry.

Jack Antonoff's spirited defense of New Jersey and its cultural richness, alongside his insights into music and collaboration, underscore the multifaceted nature of his artistic identity.