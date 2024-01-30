J. Safra Real Estate Acquires Historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace Lease: Hopes Rise for Downtown Revitalization

J. Safra Real Estate, a division of the J. Safra Group, has taken over the long-term lease of the historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts. The property, including Quincy Market, North and South Market buildings, and other areas, was previously managed by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. for over a decade. The change in management comes amidst criticism and concerns from city officials over the lack of investment in property maintenance and a shift from local businesses to national chains.

A Necessary Shift in Management

There has been a growing concern over necessary repairs, estimated at nearly $45 million, and the shift in tenant mix at the Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp., which has been managing the property since the mid-1970s, has been criticized for its emphasis on national chains rather than local businesses. City officials and stakeholders in the Boston area have been vocal about their expectations for change.

J. Safra Real Estate's Global Influence

J. Safra Real Estate is a renowned global player in the real estate market, holding over 200 properties worldwide. The company is no stranger to Ashkenazy, having formerly partnered with them. This acquisition marks a significant development in the real estate market, adding to J. Safra Real Estate's existing portfolio of iconic assets.

A Revitalization Opportunity for Downtown Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu welcomes the change in management as an opportunity for downtown revitalization. The Mayor, along with many Boston residents, hopes that J. Safra Real Estate will prove more engaged and willing to invest in the property's maintenance. The lease, established in the mid-1970s, allowed Ashkenazy to operate the property at a minimal cost while making annual payments in lieu of taxes. With the negotiations with city officials leading to a transition to J. Safra Real Estate, there is a hopeful anticipation for improvements at the site and contribution to the area's revitalization.