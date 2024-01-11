J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. Taps Ken Sherman as New Vice President of Software Engineering

In a significant corporate reshuffle, J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., renowned for its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance solutions, has enlisted Ken Sherman as the new Vice President of Software Engineering for the Technology Solutions division. Tasked with the responsibility of supervising a robust team of over 130 professionals, Sherman will focus on fostering the development and quality assurance of the company’s software solutions and connected devices.

Enthusiastic Reception

The announcement of Sherman’s induction was met with considerable enthusiasm within the corporate structure. Lacie Callan, the Executive Vice President of Technology Solutions at J. J. Keller, underscored the importance of technology in creating safe and respectful workplaces. In her words, this mission is succinctly aligned with the company’s overarching objectives. Sherman’s addition to the team, she believes, will further bolster these goals.

Sherman’s Expertise

Sherman brings to the table a rich tapestry of experience in leading software engineering teams. His expertise runs deep into areas such as cloud-based software, mobile technology, video, artificial intelligence, and telematics. Moreover, his customer-oriented approach to product design and development, coupled with his robust background in managing global development teams and driving continuous improvement, dovetails perfectly with J. J. Keller’s objectives.

Educational & Professional Background

Sherman’s academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and communications from San Diego State University. His professional journey has seen him at the helm of leadership positions at arrivia, Inc., Quake Global, Inc., and Verimatrix, Inc. Stationed in Northeastern Wisconsin, where J. J. Keller’s headquarters is located, Sherman is poised to steer the company’s technology solutions division towards new horizons.