Business

J.G. Petrucci and Cabot Properties Fuel Philadelphia’s Industrial Market Growth with New Facility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
J.G. Petrucci and Cabot Properties Fuel Philadelphia’s Industrial Market Growth with New Facility

Philadelphia’s industrial real estate market is witnessing a significant expansion, with J.G. Petrucci Co. and Cabot Properties steering the trend. The companies are partnering to construct a 320,250-square-foot Class A industrial facility in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. The project, which has secured a substantial construction loan of $35.7 million from Principal Asset Management, is anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of the year.

Modern Industrial Facility with Strategic Location

Located on a 19.5-acre site at 4626 Somerton Road, the facility is strategically positioned for access to key transportation routes. In close proximity to Northeast Philadelphia Airport, downtown Philadelphia, and Port of Camden, the warehouse is ideally situated for the efficient transport of goods and services. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, two drive-in doors, 55 dock-high loading doors, and 50- by 54-foot column spacing.

In addition to these features, the warehouse will provide 56 trailer stalls, 195 car parking spaces, and roughly 2,500 square feet of office space. Thus, not only does this development cater to the growing demand for industrial space, but it also ensures the provision of modern facilities with a keen focus on functionality and ease of access.

JLL Capital Markets: A Key Player

JLL Capital Markets has played an instrumental role in bringing this project to fruition. The team, led by Senior Managing Directors Jon Mikula and John Plower, Director Ryan Cottone, and Vice President Michael Lachs, arranged both the construction loan and the joint venture equity, representing J.G. Petrucci.

Their involvement underscores the increasing confidence in the Philadelphia industrial market, which, according to data released in November of the previous year, boasts the largest pipeline in the Northeast region.

Contributing to a Broader Trend

This new development aligns with a broader trend in the area, which includes other major projects such as Rockefeller Group’s and PCCP LLC’s industrial campus, and Hilco Redevelopment Partners’ expansive mixed-use project. The surge in industrial developments highlights the region’s evolving economic landscape, with an increased focus on industrial real estate and logistics.

In conclusion, the new industrial facility in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, marks another step in the positive trajectory of the region’s industrial market. The project underscores the growing synergy between modern infrastructure and strategic location, a combination that is set to further fuel the growth of Philadelphia’s industrial landscape.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

