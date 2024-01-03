J.C. Newman Cigar Co. Marks Milestone with Boom in Cigar Tourism

J.C. Newman Cigar Co. has marked a new chapter in its illustrious history, welcoming over 15,000 visitors to its 113-year-old El Reloj cigar factory situated in the heart of Ybor City, Tampa’s historic cigar district. The company, which prides itself on preserving America’s rich cigar-making heritage, conducted 850 guided factory tours throughout 2023, hosted 80 weddings and other private events, and led cigar-rolling classes for enthusiasts who crafted more than 4,000 cigars under expert guidance.

Preserving Tradition and Fostering Cigar Tourism

At the helm of this age-old establishment is Drew Newman, the fourth-generation owner, who has been instrumental in promoting Ybor City and Tampa as a hub for cigar aficionados. In 2020, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary by undertaking a significant renovation of El Reloj, transforming it into a three-story cigar museum. The introduction of factory tours and rolling classes was a strategic move to cater to the burgeoning interest in cigar tourism.

The El Reloj District: A Testament to Growth and Expansion

With the growing demand, J.C. Newman is spreading its wings beyond El Reloj. The company is charting new territories with the development of the El Reloj District around the factory. The district will feature the upcoming Cigar Workers Park and the beautifully restored Sanchez y Haya Real Estate Company building. This historic building will house an inn, a café, and a cigar lounge, offering visitors a comprehensive experience of cigar culture.

A Move Towards On-Site Tobacco Cultivation

Adding another layer to the immersive experience, the company is also planning to relocate a historic tobacco barn and commence the cultivation of cigar tobacco on-site. This initiative aims to educate visitors about the complete cigar-making process, from leaf to luxury. The Newman family extends its gratitude to Visit Tampa Bay and various historic preservation authorities for their unwavering support in the restoration efforts of the El Reloj factory and district.