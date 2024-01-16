J.B. Hunt Elects Former Kansas City Southern CEO to Board of Directors

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., a leading North American supply chain solutions provider, has ushered in a new era with the election of Patrick Ottensmeyer as the latest addition to its board of directors. Effective from January 12, Ottensmeyer's appointment expands the board to a robust 10 members, thereby amplifying the company’s rich leadership tapestry.

Ottensmeyer: A Powerhouse of Rail Industry Expertise

Patrick Ottensmeyer, the former president and CEO of Kansas City Southern (KCS), brings to J.B. Hunt an invaluable cache of rail industry experience. His journey at KCS culminated in the company's merger into Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) in 2023. With his extensive leadership roles, Ottensmeyer has made significant contributions to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). His role as the U.S. Chairman of the U.S.-Mexico Economic Council has further solidified his standing in the industry.

A Pattern of Strategic Board Appointments

Ottensmeyer is the third new board member for J.B. Hunt since 2021. He follows in the footsteps of Persio Lisboa and Thad Hill, who brought with them vast experience from the transportation and energy sectors, respectively. The board's selection process is a reflection of J.B. Hunt's commitment to diverse representation and the highest standards of service.

J.B. Hunt: An Industry Titan

J.B. Hunt is renowned for its efficient transportation network and digital freight marketplace. It operates one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country. As a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, it is also part of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT, J.B. Hunt continues to make significant strides in the transport services sector.