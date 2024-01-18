iXCells Biotechnologies Appoints Helge Bastian as New CEO

iXCells Biotechnologies USA, Inc., a prominent player in cell-based products and drug discovery service solutions, has announced the appointment of Dr. Helge Bastian as the new Chief Executive Officer. Known for its significant contributions to the global academic, biotech, pharmaceutical, and rare disease communities, the company is poised to leverage Dr. Bastian's extensive leadership experience to fuel its continued expansion and innovation.

Dr. Helge Bastian: A Proven Leader in Life Sciences

Dr. Bastian, a seasoned professional renowned for his business growth and value creation in the life science and healthcare sector, is set to steer iXCells to new heights. He brings to the table a rich tapestry of leadership roles at notable organizations such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich, SGS, and QIAGEN. His involvement with Molecular Assemblies and PreComb Therapeutics further strengthens his profile.

iXCells: At the Forefront of Innovation

Founded in 2014, iXCells operates from San Diego, California, providing high-quality primary and iPSC-derived cells, custom iPSC services, functional bioassay development, and drug screening to expedite the drug discovery process. The company's commitment to leveraging Nobel Prize-winning technologies like iPSC reprogramming and genome editing is expected to be bolstered under Dr. Bastian's leadership.

Transition Phase: From Lynn Zhang to Dr. Bastian

The company's co-founder and former CEO, Lynn Zhang, will remain on the board of directors, assisting with the transition. Zhang's continued involvement ensures a smooth transition and the upholding of iXCells' vision and mission. As the company embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to its core values of innovation, quality, and service.

For more information about iXCells Biotechnologies, interested parties can visit the company website and follow their updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.